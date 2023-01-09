Canada finalizes agreement to buy 88 US F-35 fighter jets

Canada has a close defense relationship with the United States, which includes using fighter jets together to defend North American air space. The announcement comes as Trudeau is set to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the North American Leaders’ Summit in Mexico.

A former Conservative Canadian government previously announced the purchase of the F-35 but the current Liberal government delayed that purchase and opened up the bidding to competition.

Before becoming prime minister, Trudeau said Canada wouldn’t buy the F-35.