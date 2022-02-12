Canada border blockade clearing peacefully as police move in

Windsor police tweeted that no one had been arrested as of mid-morning but urged people to stay away from the bridge: “We appreciate the cooperation of the demonstrators at this time and we will continue to focus on resolving the demonstration peacefully. Avoid area!”

Daniel Koss was among those who stayed overnight. Shortly before police advanced, he said the protest had succeeded in bringing attention to demands to lift COVID-19 mandates and he was happy it remained peaceful.

“It’s a win-win,” Koss said. “The pandemic is rolling down right now, they can remove the mandates, all the mandates, and everyone’s happy. The government does the right thing, and the protesters are all happy.”

He said he believed most people would disperse in an orderly fashion, “because we don’t want to cause a big problem.”

The previous day, a judged ordered the an end to the blockade of mostly pickup trucks and cars, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency allowing for fines of 100,000 Canadian dollars and up to one year in jail for anyone illegally blocking roads, bridges, walkways and other critical infrastructure.

“The illegal blockades are impacting trade, supply chains & manufacturing. They’re hurting Canadian families, workers & businesses. Glad to see the Windsor Police & its policing partners commenced enforcement at and near the Ambassador Bridge,” Federal Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne tweeted Saturday. “These blockades must stop.”

The Ambassador Bridge is the busiest U.S.-Canadian border crossing, carrying 25% of all trade between the two countries. The standoff came at a time when the auto industry is already struggling to maintain production in the face of pandemic-induced shortages of computer chips and other supply-chain disruptions.

While the protesters are decrying vaccine mandates for truckers and other COVID-19 restrictions, many of Canada's infection measures, such as mask rules and vaccine passports for getting into restaurants and theaters are already falling away as the omicron surge levels off.

Pandemic restrictions have been far stricter in Canada than in the U.S., but Canadians have largely supported them. The vast majority of Canadians are vaccinated, and the COVID-19 death rate is one-third that of the United States.

In France, inspired by the Canadian demonstrations, at least 500 vehicles in several convoys attempted to enter Paris at key arteries on Saturday but were intercepted by police. Over 200 motorists were ticketed, police said, and elsewhere at least two protesters were detained amid a seizure of knives, hammers and other objects in a central square.

Some 7,000 officers have been mobilized for the weekend protesters, who are railing against the vaccination pass that France requires to enter restaurants and many other venues.

In the Netherlands, meanwhile, truckers and other drivers from around the country blocked an entrance to the Dutch parliament.

And earlier this week in New Zealand, protesters rolled up to Parliament grounds in a convoy of cars and trucks, set up camp and refused to leave. Police have taken a hands-off approach after initial attempts to remove them resulted in physical confrontations.

New Zealand Parliament Speaker Trevor Mallard on Friday ordered his staff to turn on the lawn's sprinklers to douse them and to play Barry Manilow tunes and the 1990s hit "Macarena" over loudspeakers to annoy them. Protesters responded by playing their own songs, including Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It."

Gillies reported from Toronto. Nick Perry contributed to this report from Wellington, New Zealand.

