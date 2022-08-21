Canada beats Finland 3-2 in OT for 19th world junior title

But McTavish’s finest moment was clearing what looked to be a tournament-winning effort from Topi Niemela off the goal line just seconds before Johnson notched the deciding goal.

In the third-place game, Sweden beat the Czech Republic 3-1.

Isak Rosen, Fabian Lysell and Linus Sojodin scored for Sweden and Jesper Wallstedt made 27 saves.

“You strive to win the last game,” said Rosen, a Buffalo Sabres prospect. “Of course we wanted the gold, but better bronze than nothing.”

Michael Gut scored for the Czech Republic and Tomas Suchanek stopped 20 shots.

The tournament originally opened Dec. 26 in Edmonton and Red Deer. Rising COVID-19 cases among players and officials caused the forfeiture of games and the event was halted after just four days.

Finland goalie Juha Jatkola, left, tries to stop Canada forward Kent Johnson from scoring during overtime IIHF world junior hockey championship gold medal game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Finland goalie Juha Jatkola, top, and defenseman Ruben Rafkin react after losing to Canada after the gold medal game at the world junior hockey championship, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Canada forward Mason McTavish celebrates defeating Finland in the gold medal game at the world junior hockey championship, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Finland defensemen Joni Jurmo, left, and Kasper Puutio react after losing to Canada during overtime IIHF world junior hockey championship gold medal game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Canada celebrates the win over Finland during overtime of the world junior hockey championship gold medal game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday Aug. 20, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON

Canada celebrates the win over Finland during overtime of the world junior hockey championship gold medal game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday Aug. 20, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON

Finland players sit dejected after losing to Canada after the world junior hockey championship gold medal game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday Aug. 20, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON

Canada goalie Dylan Garand makes a save during third-period IIHF world junior hockey championship gold medal game action against Finland in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Finland's Elliot Desnoyers (19), Aleksi Heimosalmi (21) and Eemil Viro (6) celebrate a goal against Canada during the third period of the world junior hockey championship gold medal game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday Aug. 20, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON

Canada's Mason McTavish (23) crashes into Finland's goalie Juha Jatkola (31) during the second period of the world junior hockey championship gold medal game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday Aug. 20, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON

Canada forward William Dufour, center, celebrates his goal with teammates forward Joshua Roy, left, and defenseman Olen Zellweger during the second period of the gold medal game at the world junior hockey championship against Finland, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh