Canada basketball loads camp roster for Tokyo qualifying bid

“There is no greater feeling in sports than the chance to represent your country on the highest international stage at the Olympic Games,” Canada senior men’s program general manager Rowan Barrett said. “Our players and staff fully recognize the unique opportunity that lies ahead of us and I would like to commend them for their dedication to playing for Canada this summer.”

Canada’s training camp begins June 16 in Tampa, Florida, at the Toronto Raptors’ temporary facility. Raptors coach Nick Nurse is coaching the Canadian team.

All of the qualifiers will take place between June 29 and July 4, while the NBA playoffs will still be happening — meaning top international players such as Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Serbia’s Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets may be otherwise engaged and unable to help their home nations qualify for Tokyo.

Serbia will play host to the Dominican Republic, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Italy and Senegal. Lithuania will play host to South Korea, Venezuela, Poland, Slovenia and Angola. Croatia will play host to Germany, Russia, Mexico, Tunisia and Brazil. And Canada will play host to Greece, China, Uruguay, Turkey and the Czech Republic.

All four qualifiers will be winner-take-all, one nation from each advancing to Tokyo.

“Training in Tampa next month provides our team with a first-class environment. ... I’m looking forward to having the players and staff join me here in a few weeks and getting back to work,” Nurse said.

The U.S. will seek its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal in Tokyo. Japan, Nigeria, Argentina, Iran, France, Australia and reigning World Cup champion Spain have also qualified for the games, with the first games in Tokyo set for July 25 — just three days after the latest possible date for Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

