Canada approves largest telecom deal in country's history

Champagne said Ottawa has secured 21 legally enforceable commitments from Rogers and Videotron to “actually drive down prices.”

“Make no mistake. We will be monitoring their performance under these terms and conditions and making sure that we enforce the terms of these contracts on behalf of Canadians,” he said.

On Friday, the minister said Ottawa’s conditions “should not be taken lightly.” He said they would ensure a “fourth national player can go toe to toe with the Big Three and actually drive down prices.”

Along with Rogers, Bell Canada and Telus Corp. have the vast majority of the market share in the Canadian telecommunications sector.

Those conditions include Rogers establishing a second headquarters in Calgary and adding 3,000 new jobs based in Western Canada “in the coming months” that it must maintain for at least 10 years.

Videotron must offer plans that are at least 20% lower than its competitors and spend $150 million Canadian (US$111 million) over the next two years to upgrade Freedom Mobile’s network. It is restricted from transferring any Freedom Mobile licence for a decade.

If Rogers breaches its conditions, it must pay up to $1 billion Canadian ($740 million) in damages, the minister said. Videotron would potentially be subject to $200 million Canadian (US$147 million) in penalties if it fails to meet its commitments.