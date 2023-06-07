Campaigners want fossil fuel firms to pay into climate calamity fund; diplomats dubious

Negotiations on setting up the loss and damage fund are a main focus of international climate talks taking place in Bonn, Germany, this week. Some countries have pushed back against the idea of getting Big Oil to chip in from the start.

Mohamed Nasr, Egypt's lead negotiator, said there was a risk of "overloading the very delicate and, I would say, very sensitive discussion that is happening" before this fall's U.N. summit in Dubai.

While Nasr said he wasn't opposed to contributions from the fossil fuel or aviation industry, these could be difficult to implement and the main focus should be on rich nations.

But Newsom, of Greenpeace, contrasted the recent surge in oil company profits with the rising damage expected worldwide from climate change.

“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to join the dots between growing climate loss and damage around the world and exorbitant fossil fuel company profits,” she said.