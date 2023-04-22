Campaign for Greek election begins with dissolved parliament

In that event, another election would be held in early July. Another revision to election laws would give the winner of that vote a 30-seat bonus. Yet even the second election may not produce a majority in the 300-member Greek parliament.

Already, talk of a third election has surfaced, although officials and pundits agree that a prolonged period of uncertainty could be harmful for the economy and the overall governance of the country.

Election campaigning has been underway unofficially, only pausing for a few days as Greece marked a week of religious celebrations culminating with Orthodox Easter on April 16.

Political parties have gone hard at each other and, as expected, especially on Mitsotakis' government. The main opposition Syriza party has promised to form a “progressive” coalition government if it wins, but its relationship with PASOK has recently taken a turn for the worse.

PASOK, which is widely expected to remain the third largest party, would be a necessary coalition partner for both New Democracy and Syriza since Greece's other parties are either too small or in the case of those on the extreme right, too toxic.

New Democracy's relationship with PASOK was negatively impacted by a wiretapping scandal that seemed to have targeted party leader Nikos Androulakis, among others.

The Communist Party, the fourth-largest party in parliament, has flatly refused to join any coalition.

When he visited Sakellaropoulou on Saturday, Mitsotakis said the campaign should “stay away from toxicity and extreme attitudes.” The president also wished for a “calm and fruitful campaign for the country.”

But the rhetoric so far — Syriza has referred to the current government as a “regime” — , for one - points to a fraught brutal campaign that could extend to several months, if more than one election is required.

