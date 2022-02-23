Cambodia vaccinating ages 3-4 to fight omicron outbreak

More than 80% of Cambodia’s almost 17 million people have received at least two shots. China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines account for most inoculations.
A recent sharp rise in the number of cases had driven some residents in Phnom Penh to stock antiviral medication to treat their illness or prepare for the possibility of catching the virus.
They have been purchasing Molnupiravir — a pill developed by the pharmaceutical company Merck — which was authorized by the Health Ministry last November for home-based treatment of mild to moderate cases. Cambodia has purchased 4 million pills, suitable for treating 10,000 people.
Cambodia’s Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 558 new COVID-19 cases and one related death, bringing the nation’s totals since the pandemic began to 128,133 cases and 3,023 deaths.
A young girl held by her mother reacts as she receives a first dose of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine at a health center outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Cambodia began vaccinating 3- and 4-year-olds with Chinese-made Sinovac shots Wednesday after finding young children accounting for many new infections. Prime Minister Hun Sen appealed for parents to get their children vaccinated as soon as they can. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
