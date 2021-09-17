Cambodia vaccinating 6-to-11-year-olds before schools reopen

Hun Sen said Cambodia’s priority in recovering from the pandemic is reopening the education sector, followed by allowing service industries, including domestic tourism, to resume activities.

He said Cambodia is considering reopening to fully vaccinated foreign tourists in the near future. The tourism sector is vitally important for the country’s economy, he said, and Chinese visitors are expected to be the biggest group of arrivals once Cambodia reopens.

Hun Sen said while Cambodia’s rate of infections continues to be high, it appears to be slowing due to vaccination levels, which are higher than most other countries in Southeast Asia.

Cambodia’s Health Ministry on Friday reported 698 new infections and 11 deaths, adding to the nation's totals of 102,834 cases and 2,089 deaths from COVID-19.

Caption A young girl holds her mother's hand as she receives a shot of the Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine at a Samrong Krom health center outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Prime Minister Hun Sen announced the start of a nationwide campaign to give COVID-19 vaccinations to children between the ages of 6 and 11 so they can return to school safely after a long absence due to measures taken against the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) Credit: Heng Sinith Credit: Heng Sinith

