Calls mount for Taliban to free girls' education activist

Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai said he was saddened to hear of Wesa's arrest.

Local reports said Taliban security forces detained Wesa after his return from a trip to Europe. Taliban authorities have not confirmed his detention, whereabouts or reasons for the arrest.

Abdul Haq Humad, the director of publications at the Ministry of Information and Culture, defended the detention.

“His actions were suspicious and the system has the right to ask such people for an explanation,” he said Tuesday in a tweet. “It is known that the arrest of an individual caused such widespread reaction that a conspiracy was prevented.”

Wesa’s brother said Taliban forces surrounded the family home on Tuesday, saying they beat family members and confiscated the arrested activist’s mobile phone.

Social media activists have created a hashtag to campaign for Wesa’s release. Many posts condemned his detention and demanded immediate freedom for the activist.

Wesa and others from the Pen Path launched a door-to-door campaign to promote girls’ education. “We have been volunteering for 14 years to reach people and convey the message for girls’ education," Wesa said in recent social media posts. “During the past 18 months we campaigned house-to-house in order to eliminate illiteracy and to end all our miseries."