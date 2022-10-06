Calls for help, humanitarian corridor as gangs siege Haiti

Since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021, violence has soared in Haiti as gangs battle over territory, and the government has struggled to crack down.

The U.N. said that the blockade on the fuel terminal “has led to the closure of health centers over the last weeks now, and caused the interruption of water treatment services,” posing a problem to prevent cholera.

“The crisis that Haiti is going through affects the population throughout the territory and the most vulnerable people are the first to suffer from the blockage,” it added on its press release.

The fuel depot blocked by gangs has been inoperable since Sept. 12, cutting off about 10 million gallons of diesel and gasoline and more than 800,000 gallons of kerosene stored on site. Many gas stations are closed, and others are quickly running out of supplies.