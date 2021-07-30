California wildfire flares but within line crews have built

In remote southern Oregon, the nation’s largest wildfire was more than halfway contained after scorching over 646 square miles (1,673 square kilometers) in the Fremont-Winema National Forest. Active fire behavior there also was mainly interior pockets of vegetation burning, a situation report said.

A historic drought and recent heat waves tied to climate change have made wildfires harder to fight in the American West. Scientists say climate change has made the region much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

The U.S. Drought Monitor reported this week that while a robust monsoon has delivered drought-easing rainfall to the Southwest, critically dry conditions persist across Northern California and the Northwest, where there has been an expansion of “exceptional drought,” the worst category.

Nearly 22,000 firefighters and support personnel were battling 83 large, active wildfires covering 2,720 square miles (7,044 square kilometers) in 13 states Friday, the National Interagency Fire Center said.

“Fire weather and the conditions of the fuels across the country continue to challenge wildland fire managers,” an agency statement said.

Cal Fire Capts. Derek Leong, right, and Tristan Gale monitor a firing operation, where crews set ground fire to stop a wildfire from spreading, while battling the Dixie Fire in Lassen National Forest, Calif., on Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

A firefighter uses a drip torch to ignite vegetation while trying to stop the Dixie Fire from spreading in Lassen National Forest, Calif., on Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger