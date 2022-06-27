California voters to weigh constitutional right to abortion

California joins Vermont in trying to protect abortion in its state constitution. The Vermont proposal, also on the ballot this November, does not include the word "abortion" but would protect "personal reproductive autonomy" — although there is an exception "justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means."

Meanwhile, four conservative states — Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee and West Virginia — have constitutions that say a right to an abortion is not protected, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion rights group.

The amendment in California is part of Democrats' aggressive strategy to expand access to abortion in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling. Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law aimed at shielding California abortion providers and volunteers from lawsuits in other states — a law aimed at blunting a Texas law that allows private citizens to sue people who help women in that state get an abortion.

California's massive budget includes more than $200 million to expand access to abortion in the state. The money would help pay for abortions for women who can't afford them, scholarships for abortion providers and a new website listing all of the state's abortion services in one place.

The budget also includes $20 million to help women pay for the logistics of an abortion, including things like travel, lodging and child care. But the Newsom administration says the money can't be used to help women from other states where abortion is illegal or severely restricted come to California to get the procedure.

A dozen other bills are pending that would do things like let some nurse practitioners perform abortions without the supervision of a doctor and block disclosure of abortion-related medical records to out-of-state entities.

Abortion-rights advocate Eleanor Wells, 34, wipes her tears during a protest in Los Angeles, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong

More than 300 anti-abortion supporters rallied at the Capitol during the California March for Life rally held in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli