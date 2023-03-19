California to ask voters to approve new mental health beds

In addition, it would overhaul California's Mental Health Services Act, an initiative approved by voters in 2004 that charges a 1% tax on incomes greater than $1 million to fund mental health services. Some lawmakers complained that money from the initiative bypassed those who needed it the most, and Newsom's office said the new version would improve accountability and oversight for counties.

"Modernizing it will lead to $1 billion every year for housing, treating substance abuse disorders, and more," the statement said.

State Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman, D-Stockton, will introduce the measure, which would also earmark money to house more than 10,000 homeless veterans across the state, according to the statement.

Newsom planned to unveil further details during a stop Sunday afternoon in San Diego, according to his office. The governor is wrapping up a four-day statewide tour that he used to highlight his major policy goals. The tour replaced a traditional State of the State address.

On Thursday, Newsom announced a plan to spend about $30 million to build 1,200 small homes across the state to help house people living on the streets. The homes can be assembled quickly and cost a fraction of what it takes to build permanent housing. Federal courts have ruled cities can't clear homeless encampments if there are no shelter beds available.

