California sues over 'forever chemicals' that taint water

Minnesota-based 3M said in a statement after the court filing that it "acted responsibly in connection with products containing PFAS and will defend its record of environmental stewardship.”

Dupont, based in Delaware, said the company as it now exists should not have been named in the lawsuit.

“In 2019, DuPont de Nemours was established as a new multi-industrial specialty products company. DuPont de Nemours has never manufactured PFOA, PFOS or firefighting foam. While we don’t comment on pending litigation, we believe these complaints are without merit, and the latest example of DuPont de Nemours being improperly named in litigation," the statement said.

The lawsuit, filed in Alameda County, is the first statewide legal action over PFAS contamination.

It alleges violations of state consumer protection and environmental statutes and invokes a federal law that establishes a path to recoup the costs of cleaning up hazardous substances in soil and water.

Bonta estimated penalties and cleanup costs sought by the lawsuit would reach hundreds of millions of dollars.