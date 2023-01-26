California storms boost water allocation for cities

The U.S. Drought Monitor said Thursday that severe drought was reduced to moderate drought in most of the San Joaquin Valley and the lowest category — abnormal dryness — has replaced moderate drought on the entire central coast, including Monterey Bay.

"Over the past few weeks, a series of atmospheric rivers brought significant amounts of rain and snow across parts of the West leading to improvements in soil moisture, streamflow, reservoirs levels and snowpack," the monitor said.

Most of the state, however, remains in moderate or severe drought, with only a fraction on the far north coast entirely free of drought.

The worst categories of drought — exceptional and extreme — were eliminated from California earlier this month.

Despite that, state water officials warned the state still has two months left of its rainy season. It’s possible California could return to dry conditions before April 1. State officials said Californians should “continue to use water wisely to help the state adapt to a hotter, drier future and the possible return of drought.”

