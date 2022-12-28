California police make hate-crime arrest in anti-Asian rant

After the video was posted online, police detectives contacted the victims and began an investigation that led to the arrest of Jordan Douglas Krah, 40, of Denver, on Dec. 26, the department said. Krah was booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of committing a hate crime.

He posted bail, Lt. Tami Williams said in an email. Detectives will meet with prosecutors this week to request charges be filed.

Krah could not be reached for comment Wednesday. A call to a telephone listing under that name was answered by a recording saying the voice mail box was full.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to emails.

The viral video follows a rise in hate incidents against people of Asian descent during the pandemic and increasing hateful rhetoric toward LGBTQ people online.