California official criticized for appearing to call on gangs to intervene in immigration raids

“You guys tag everything up, claiming hood, and now that your hood’s being invaded by the biggest gang there is, there ain’t a peep out of you,” Gonzalez said.

She referenced “18th Street” and “Florence,” two infamous street gangs and appeared to be speaking directly to their members. She said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are “running amok all up in your streets.”

“We’re out there fighting our turf, protecting our turf, protecting our people and, like, where you at?” she said.

The video comes as President Donald Trump's administration has aggressively stepped up immigration arrests in the Los Angeles area in recent weeks. Agents from ICE, as well as Border Patrol, have been seen arresting and detaining people at their workplaces, and Trump has deployed the National Guard and Marines to protect federal buildings and guard officers making arrests.

The Department of Homeland Security called Gonzalez's comments “despicable" and said the remarks will contribute to rising assaults against federal ICE agents.

“She calls for criminal gangs — including the vicious 18th street gang — to commit violence against our brave U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement law enforcement,” the department said in a post on X that included Gonzalez's video. “Secretary Noem has been clear: If you assault a federal officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Gonzalez did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The city of Cudahy said in a statement Tuesday that it was aware of the video.

“The comments made by the Vice Mayor reflect her personal views and do not represent the views or official position of the City of Cudahy,” the statement read. “The City will not be providing further comment.”

Cudahy is a Los Angeles suburb that's home to 22,000 residents, about 10 miles (16.09 kilometers) south of downtown LA. According to U.S. Census data, 97% of residents are of Hispanic heritage.