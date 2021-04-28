California man guilty in $100M Afghanistan fraud scheme

ACI's bid stated that it had been a subcontractor on substations for a cement factory in Uganda and a textile company in Nigeria. In fact, ACI had never worked on a substation in Africa, and the two companies it mentioned didn't exist, prosecutors said.

After the national power utility of Afghanistan requested more documents to verify ACI's work history, Amiri sent more false or altered documents, including photographs, false bank records and a purported letter from a Ugandan government official, authorities said.

Amiri later withdrew the ACI bid after meeting with law enforcement at the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan, authorities said.