California launches website promoting abortion services

There's a map showing the location of 166 abortion clinics statewide. People can click to see an entire map, or they can enter a city and get a list of clinics nearby. It says people who live in California might be able to get abortion medication by mail, foregoing the need to visit a clinic.

Anti-abortion advocates have lamented the use of public funds to boost such services, arguing California has a myriad of other problems more deserving of public funding. But they haven't been able to stop it in a state that is dominated by Democratic lawmakers and where public polls show a majority of voters support abortion rights.

Newsom announced the website the same day Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina introduced a bill that would ban abortions nationwide after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Graham portrayed his bill as a “responsible alternative” to what he says are the permissive laws favored by Democrats.

In a post to his Twitter account, Newsom juxtaposed Graham's bill with California's new website, saying Democrats are helping women while Republicans want to control them.

“That's their agenda,” Newsom tweeted. “CA's fighting back.”