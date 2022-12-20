BreakingNews
NEW DETAILS: Dayton man dies after I-70 crash in Clark County
springfield-news-sun logo
X

California judge rejects new murder trial for Scott Peterson

Nation & World
21 minutes ago
A California judge has rejected a new murder trial for Scott Peterson

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A California judge on Tuesday rejected a new murder trial for Scott Peterson, nearly 20 years after he was charged with dumping the bodies of his pregnant wife, Laci, and the unborn child they planned to name Conner into San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve 2002.

Peterson alleged that the resulting trial that gripped the world was tainted by a rogue juror who lied about her own history of abuse to get on the panel that initially sent him to death row.

Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo found juror Richelle Nice did not commit enough juror misconduct to require a new trial for Peterson.

Peterson, now 50, can appeal her decision.

In Other News
1
Cuban artists blocked from once-promising NFT trading sites
2
Rapper-actor Common revels in his Broadway stage debut
3
Historic biodiversity pact inspires, but past failures loom
4
AP sources: Giants postpone Correa intro for medical concern
5
Millions to lose Medicaid coverage under Congress' plan
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top