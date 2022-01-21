California jobless rate dips half-percentage point to 6.5%

California's 6.5% jobless rate is down from 9.3% a year ago as the state added nearly a million jobs since December 2020, the state's Employment Development Department reported. The hiring boost last month still trails an October surge that added nearly 97,000 new jobs.

The hard-hit leisure and hospitality sector led last month's increase by adding more than 15,000 jobs, with significant gains in food services and drinking places, the department said, despite pressures from the latest omicron wave.

Ten of California's 11 industry sectors gained jobs in December and the professional and business services sector has now regained all the jobs it lost at the start of the pandemic.

A 6% increase in nonfarm jobs in 2021 represented the largest calendar-year increase for the state since 1990, the department said.

Officials revised the state's November’s unemployment rate up 0.1 percentage points to 7% by adding 3,500 unemployed to its previous tally.

“As we go forward this year, we’ll continue taking action to get more folks back to work and support our businesses hit hardest by the pandemic,” Newsom said in a statement.

Caption FILE - Prospective employers and job seekers interact during during a job fair on Sept. 22, 2021, in the West Hollywood section of Los Angeles. California's unemployment rate dipped a half-percentage point in December as the most populous state added 50,700 nonfarm jobs, accounting for more than a quarter of the nation's 199,000 job growth for the month, according to new data released Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption FILE - A hiring sign hangs in the window of a Taco Bell in Sacramento, Calif. on July 15, 2021. California's unemployment rate dipped a half-percentage point in December as the most populous state added 50,700 nonfarm jobs, accounting for more than a quarter of the nation's 199,000 job growth for the month, according to new data released Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli