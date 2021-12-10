California cops arrest 180 in takedown of violent gang

Investigators on Wednesday executed 34 search warrants in San Bernardino County, officials said. They arrested 31 people and seized 11 firearms.
The probe also targeted the gang's illegal gambling parlors, which allegedly brought in tens of thousands of dollars weekly, authorities said in a statement.
Detectives shut down 30 gambling sites — including some linked to five homicides and other violent crimes this year— and seized more than 100 gambling machines and devices, officials said in the statement.
Authorities also said they seized 92 handguns and 19 assault weapons, nearly $300,000 in cash and hundreds of pounds of narcotics.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta announces speaks during a press conference at the San Bernardino Police Station, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in San Bernardino, Calif. Authorities have announced the takedown of a Southern California street gang that included 180 arrests and the seizure of illegal gambling machines, drugs and guns. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)
Credit: Watchara Phomicinda
San Bernardino Police Chief David Green speaks during a press conference at the San Bernardino Police Station, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in San Bernardino, Calif. Authorities have announced the takedown of a Southern California street gang that included 180 arrests and the seizure of illegal gambling machines, drugs and guns. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)
San Bernardino Police Chief David Green speaks during a press conference at the San Bernardino Police Station, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in San Bernardino, Calif. Authorities have announced the takedown of a Southern California street gang that included 180 arrests and the seizure of illegal gambling machines, drugs and guns. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)
Firearms, seized from a multiagency operation targeting the Westside Verdugo criminal street gang, are displayed during a press conference at the San Bernardino Police Station, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in San Bernardino, Calif. Authorities have announced the takedown of a Southern California street gang that included 180 arrests and the seizure of illegal gambling machines, drugs and guns. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)
Firearms, seized from a multiagency operation targeting the Westside Verdugo criminal street gang, are displayed during a press conference at the San Bernardino Police Station, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in San Bernardino, Calif. Authorities have announced the takedown of a Southern California street gang that included 180 arrests and the seizure of illegal gambling machines, drugs and guns. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)
San Bernardino Police Chief David Green speaks during a press conference at the San Bernardino Police Station, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in San Bernardino, Calif. Authorities have announced the takedown of a Southern California street gang that included 180 arrests and the seizure of illegal gambling machines, drugs and guns. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)
San Bernardino Police Chief David Green speaks during a press conference at the San Bernardino Police Station, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in San Bernardino, Calif. Authorities have announced the takedown of a Southern California street gang that included 180 arrests and the seizure of illegal gambling machines, drugs and guns. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)
