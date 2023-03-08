BreakingNews
After Taylor shooting, feds find pattern of violations
X
Dark Mode Toggle

California company's 3D rocket poised to make debut launch

Nation & World
By MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press
14 minutes ago
A rocket made almost entirely of 3D parts is on the launch pad in Florida awaiting its debut launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A rocket made almost entirely of 3D parts was poised to blast off Wednesday on its debut launch.

California-based Relativity Space is attempting to launch the rocket to orbit from Cape Canaveral.

It’s a relatively small rocket, just 110 feet (33 meters), and won’t be carrying anything for this test flight.

About 85% of the rocket, named Terran, is made of 3D parts printed at the company’s factory in Long Beach, California, including its engines. Relativity Space aims to increase that percentage on its future versions.

SpaceX's Falcon rockets have been flying with 3D parts for years, but not nearly to the extent of Relativity Space's new rocket.

Relativity Space said its rocket is the largest 3D printed object to exist and attempt orbital flight.

Businessman Mark Cuban of TV's “Shark Tank” was among the early investors in the company.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

In Other News
1
Tanzania's 1st female president praises political tolerance
2
US investigates Tesla for steering wheels that can fall off
3
Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska in UAE amid Russia's war
4
Founder of Love's Travel Stops dies in Oklahoma at age 85
5
4 killed when 2 small planes collide over Florida lake
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top