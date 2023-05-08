California bank regulator finds own faults in bank's demise

A report from the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation echoed similar findings in a Federal Reserve report looking at its own supervision of Silicon Valley Bank. The Fed was highly critical of its own role in the bank's failure, saying its supervisors were also too slow or too unwilling to press the bank's management to address issues.

Silicon Valley Bank collapsed and failed on March 10 after its depositors rushed to withdraw tens of billions of dollars from the bank in a 21st century bank run. Aftershocks from the bank's failure have shaken the financial system, leading to the failure of Signature Bank and First Republic Bank, and putting several other banks under severe financial strain.