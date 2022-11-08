Calif. police officer arrested after firing shots into air

San Bernardino Police Officer Fidel Ocampo-Rodarte, who was off-duty at the time, fired his service weapon multiple times about 2 a.m. Sunday, then fled the tavern in Blue Jay, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a tweet Monday night.

Ocampo-Rodarte turned himself in hours later and was arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm, the police department said in a news release. He was put on administrative leave.