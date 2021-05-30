Caldwell-Pope out for Lakers in Game 4; Davis, Paul active

Caldwell-Pope was injured in the third quarter of the Lakers' victory in Game 3. He went through a pregame workout before Game 4, but Los Angeles decided to hold him out.

Caldwell-Pope was the third-leading scorer on the Lakers' championship team last season, but he struggled in the first three games against Phoenix before his injury. He scored just 12 points in 92 minutes, going 1 for 13 on 3-pointers and failing to score at all in Game 2.