Breaking: Coleman, on death row for 1996 Springfield slaying, has execution delayed

Cal Raleigh breaks Johnny Bench's record for homers by a catcher before All-Star break

Cal Raleigh broke Hall of Famer Johnny Bench’s 1970 record for home runs by a catcher before the All-Star break, hitting his major league-leading 28th and 29th in the Seattle Mariners’ 9-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday
Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh holds the "home run trident" after hitting a two-run a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, June 20, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh holds the "home run trident" after hitting a two-run a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, June 20, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Nation & World
6 minutes ago
X

CHICAGO (AP) — Cal Raleigh broke Hall of Famer Johnny Bench's 1970 record for home runs by a catcher before the All-Star break, hitting his major league-leading 28th and 29th in the Seattle Mariners' 9-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

Raleigh put Seattle ahead and moved past Bench in the seventh inning with No. 29, a drive to the back of the left-field bleachers off Caleb Thielbar.

Raleigh sent his first homer just over the basket in the first off Matthew Boyd.

Raleigh needed only 73 games to break the record that Bench set in 87 games. The Seattle star shattered the mark with 22 games to spare before the All-Star game.

The 28-year-old slugger had three hits in his sixth multi-homer game of the season. He drove in three runs to push his season total to 63.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh hits a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, June 20, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh runs the bases after hitting a two-run a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, June 20, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh (29) hits a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, June 20, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh (29), right, receives the home run trident from Dylan Moore (25) after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, June 20, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
The Latest: Judge halts Trump’s effort to block Harvard from hosting...
2
Flamengo scores 3 second-half goals to stun Chelsea 3-1 at the Club...
3
Raleigh homers twice, breaks Bench's record in the Mariners' 9-4...
4
The Latest: Israel and Iran trade strikes as European diplomacy yields...
5
Europeans' meeting with top Iranian diplomat yields hope of more talks...