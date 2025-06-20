Cal Raleigh breaks Johnny Bench's record for homers by a catcher before All-Star break

Raleigh sent his first homer just over the basket in the first off Matthew Boyd.

Raleigh needed only 73 games to break the record that Bench set in 87 games. The Seattle star shattered the mark with 22 games to spare before the All-Star game.

The 28-year-old slugger had three hits in his sixth multi-homer game of the season. He drove in three runs to push his season total to 63.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP