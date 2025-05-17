Caitlin Clark says flagrant foul for shoving Angel Reese was not 'malicious'

The Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry has added another chapter
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots around Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso (10) during the first half of an WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Credit: AP




Nation & World
By MICHAEL MAROT – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry added another chapter Saturday when Reese took exception to Clark's hard foul with 4:38 left in the third quarter as the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky opened their seasons.

After Reese grabbed an offensive rebound, Clark slapped Reese across the arm, knocking the ball away and Reese to the floor. Reese then jumped up and confronted Clark as Fever center Aliyah Boston jumped in between the two players.

Following a replay review, the referees upgraded the foul to a flagrant one and called double technical fouls on Boston and Reese.

It was Clark's third personal foul.

During an in-game interview with ESPN, Clark said there was “nothing malicious” about the foul and called it a “basketball play.”

When Reese missed the first of two throws, Gainbridge Fieldhouse erupted in cheers. Reese made the second, though, and Chicago added a layup on the ensuing possession to cut the deficit to 56-45.

Clark had 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and a career-high tying three blocks in the first half. Reese had seven points and nine rebounds through the first two quarters.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Boston and Reese got double technical fouls, not Clark and Reese.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Chicago Sky's Angel Reese poses for a portrait during the WNBA basketball team's media day at Intentional Sports on the West Side, Monday, May 12, 2025, in Chicago. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

