Caitlin Clark says flagrant foul for shoving Angel Reese was not 'malicious'

Following a replay review, the referees upgraded the foul to a flagrant one and called double technical fouls on Boston and Reese.

It was Clark's third personal foul.

During an in-game interview with ESPN, Clark said there was “nothing malicious” about the foul and called it a “basketball play.”

When Reese missed the first of two throws, Gainbridge Fieldhouse erupted in cheers. Reese made the second, though, and Chicago added a layup on the ensuing possession to cut the deficit to 56-45.

Clark had 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and a career-high tying three blocks in the first half. Reese had seven points and nine rebounds through the first two quarters.

This story has been corrected to show that Boston and Reese got double technical fouls, not Clark and Reese.

