Caitlin Clark reaches 2K career points; Iowa beats Dartmouth

The junior, who along with Aliyah Boston of South Carolina were unanimous picks for The Associated Press preseason All-America team, also had 10 rebounds and six assists to help Iowa (10-3) to its fifth straight victory.

Teammate Monika Czinano, who entered with 1,969 career points in 98 games, also scored 20 points for Iowa. McKenna Warnock added 14 points, AJ Ediger scored a career-high 10 points and Kate Martin had a career-high 13 assists.