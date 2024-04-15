Caitlin Clark, other college standouts have been prepping for WNBA draft and now are just hours away

The Indiana Fever have the first pick and are expected to select Clark

She is a household name among basketball fans in general. Clark has helped bring millions of new fans to the game with her signature logo shots and passing ability. The Iowa star was a big reason why a record 18.9 million viewers tuned in to the NCAA championship game.

The draft intrigue really begins with the second selection, which will go to Los Angeles Sparks along with the No. 4 pick.

Brink, Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson and South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso have all been in the discussion to be the second player off the board. by Los Angeles. Chicago has the third pick before the Sparks will be back on the clock.

Sparks general manager Raegan Pebley said the organization knows this is a big opportunity.

“We definitely want to see two players that not only have the skill set to make an impact early," Pebley said, "but also a long runway ahead of them, opportunities to develop, opportunities to, not only be excellent in what they do, but how they impact the other pieces around them as we continue to build this team.”

