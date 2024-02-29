Caitlin Clark and her scoring records are headed to March Madness. She's 8th all-time at all levels

With a long run in the NCAA Tournament, Clark would have a crack at the top five.

Last week, Clark passed the late Pete Maravich of LSU (3,667) to become the career NCAA Division I scoring leader among men or women.

Clark has announced she will skip her final season of eligibility and enter to the WNBA draft in April. She will be the presumptive No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever. Clark will play at home at least once more, with the Hawkeyes a lock to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

LAST TIME OUT

Clark scored 30 of her 34 points after halftime for Iowa in a 94-89 overtime win over Nebraska on Sunday for a third straight Big Ten Tournament title. Clark, last year's AP player of the year, missed her first nine 3-point attempts before finishing 12 or 29 from the floor overall and 5 of 17 from deep. She had 12 assists and hit the go-ahead 3 with 51 seconds left in overtime.

UP NEXT

Third-ranked Iowa is certain to host a first-round game in the NCAA Tournament on March 22 or 23. The Hawkeyes likely secured a No. 1 seed by winning the Big Ten Tournament.

HOW TO WATCH

The selection show for the NCAA Tournament is at 8 p.m. Eastern on March 17, televised on ESPN.

WHO ARE THE ALL-TIME CAREER SCORERS?

Lynette Woodard had 3,649 points for Kansas from 1977-81, before the NCAA took over women's sports from the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women. Clark earlier this season passed Kelsey Plum for the women's NCAA career scoring record.

Pearl Moore of Francis Marion has the overall women's record with 4,061 points from 1975-79 at the small-college level in the AIAW. Moore had 177 points at Anderson Junior College before enrolling at Francis Marion.

Maravich set his record with no 3-point line and in only three seasons (1967-70), because freshmen at that point weren't allowed to play on varsity teams.

The all-time, all-division top college scorers' list (men and women):

1. John Pierce, David Lipscomb (Tenn.), 1990-94, 4,230 points. NAIA. (all-time leader, all divisions, men or women).

2. Philip Hutcheson, David Lipscomb (Tenn.), 1986-90, 4,106 points. NAIA.

3. Pearl Moore, Francis Marion (S.C), 1975-79, 4,061 points. AIAW. (all-time women’s leader).

4. Travis Grant, Kentucky State, 1969-72, 4,045 points. NCAA D-II.

5. Grace Beyer, Health Sciences and Pharmacy, 2020-24, 3,961 points. NAIA.

6. Miriam Walker-Samuels, Claflin (S.C.), 1987-1990, 3,855 points. NAIA.

7. Deb Remmerde, Northwestern (Iowa), 2004-08, 3,854 points. NAIA.

(asterisk)8. Caitlin Clark, Iowa, 2020-current, 3,771 points (through March 10. All-time NCAA D-I leader).

9. Bob Hopkins, Grambling (La.), 1953-56, 3,759 points. NCAA D-II.

10. Archie Talley, Salem College (W.Va.), 1973-76, 3,720 points. NCAA D-II.

11. Steve Platt, Huntington College (Ind.), 1971-74, 3,700 points. NAIA.

12. Pete Maravich, LSU, 1967-70, 3,667 points. NCAA D-I.

13. Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy, 2018-23, 3,664 points. NCAA D-I.

14. Lynette Woodard, Kansas, 1977-81, 3,649 points. AIAW.

(asterisk)-active player.

