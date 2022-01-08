Cain-Gribble and LeDuc top Calalang and Johnson in pairs

That left Cain-Gribble and LeDuc in a showdown with Calalang and Johnson for the other spot on the team.

“I feel like we created a really strong body of work going into this competition,” LeDuc said. “We hope what we did here was confirmation of that. And we have room to grow at the Olympics.”

Likely left off the team will be runners-up Calalang and Johnson.

““The way it was explained to us is a lot more emphasis is on nationals, but they still take into account the whole season. Like 70 (percent) to 30, which I think is a good system,” Johnson said. "You can have an amazing season, win two Grand Prix and medal at the Grand Prix Final, then come to nationals and get third, a fluke or something. I think that should weigh into it. Good system.”

Earlier in the day, men's competitor William Hubbart and ice dancers Raffaella Koncius and Alexey Shchepetov withdrew following positive COVID-19 tests. They joined two-time U.S. champion Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn and defending pairs champ Knierim and Frazier in sitting out at least a portion of the competition due to the virus.

Like Knierim and Frazier, Liu petitioned U.S. Figure Skating for a spot in Beijing. She was chosen by a committee Saturday along with U.S. champ Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen, who will appear in her second Olympics.

“I'm really excited. I've basically been training forever for this moment,” said Liu, adding that she felt fine health-wise, “and I'm really happy (with) the decisions I've made, because apparently they were all pretty good ones. I'm here right now.”

Also making some good decisions? Nathan Chen and Vincent Zhou.

Chen began pursuit of his sixth consecutive national title by setting a record of 115.39 points during his quad-tacular short program. Zhou followed with a personal-best 112.78 points that included a quad lutz-triple toe loop.

“This is up there,” Chen said, when asked how his program stacked up historically. “There's been amazing performances done over the history of skating. I can't say it's definitive, but certainly during my career it's one of the standout few.”

Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc compete in the pairs free skate program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Nathan Chen competes in the men's short program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)