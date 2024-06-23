Caeleb Dressel wins again U.S. Olympic swimming trials. Keep an eye on Kate Douglass, too

Dressel, the winner of five gold medals at the Tokyo Games, claimed a victory in the men's 100-meter butterfly at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials Saturday night.

Dressel followed up his triumph in the 50 freestyle with a winning time of 50.19 seconds, giving him a chance to defend another of the gold medals he captured in Tokyo.

Douglass locked up her third individual event at the Olympics with a victory in the 200-meter individual medley.

She was neck and neck with Alex Walsh at the final turn, but no one could keep up with Douglass on the freestyle leg.

She finished in 2:06.79, while Walsh held on for the second Olympic spot in 2:07.86.

Douglass has lived up to her billing as one of the world’s most versatile swimmers, also claiming trials victories in the 200 breaststroke and 100 freestyle.

“I'm really happy with that,” Douglass said. “I was coming into the meet trying to win all three events, but I didn't think I'd be able to achieve that. So I'm happy I did.”

Dressel didn't come close to his world record of 49.45, which he set at the last Olympics. But he led all the way and touched about a half-body length ahead of 17-year-old Thomas Heilman, who earned the second spot for Paris in 50.80.

Dressel will also swim up to three relays at the Summer Games, which would put him close to the six-event program he had in Tokyo. The only event he didn't win three years ago was the mixed relay.

“It's tough making it through the trials,” Dressel said. “This truly is the hardest part.”

The only individual gold that Dressel won't get to defend in Paris is the 100 freestyle. He missed out with a third-place showing in his first event of these trials.

Heilman will also compete in the 200 butterfly, winning that event at the trials to become the youngest male to make the U.S. swim team since 15-year-old Michael Phelps in 2000.

“The butterfly is in good hands with this guy,” Dressel said, motioning toward Heilman. “He's scary, scary.”

Walsh will get to swim at the Olympics with her sister Gretchen, finally making the team on the next-to-last night of the trials.

“It means the world,” said Alex Walsh, who competed without her sister in Tokyo. “I didn't know if I was going to make it to Paris after she made it. This is a dream we’ve been dreaming for so long.”

