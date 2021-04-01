Cabrera homers off Bieber in snow, Tigers beat Indians 3-2

Cabrera was playing in the field for the first time since 2019.

The weather eventually cleared up, but the ballpark looked like a snow globe at times early on. When Cabrera sent a drive to right it wasn't easy to see the ball and he slid into second, in case it was in play. The barely cleared the wall, and the home run was upheld after a review, giving Detroit a 2-0 lead and Cabrera his 2,867th career hit.

JaCoby Jones added an RBI double in the second, and Boyd kept the Indians quiet on offense in their first game since trading star shortstop Francisco Lindor in the offseason. The Detroit left-hander was making his second straight opening day start, and he's hoping to bounce back from a 2020 season in which he posted a 6.71 ERA.

Boyd allowed three hits and four walks with two strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

Bieber yielded five hits and three walks while posting a big strikeout number on opening day for a second straight season. He struck out 14 in the opener last year.

The Tigers are allowing Comerica to be filled to about 20% capacity.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: Detroit put RHP Rony Garcia on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Monday, with an abdominal strain.

ROSTER MOVES

The Tigers designated OF Christin Stewart for assignment and selected LHP Derek Holland to the 40-man roster.

UP NEXT

Detroit sends RHP Julio Teheran to the mound Saturday against Cleveland RHP Zach Plesac. Teheran, a former All-Star, joined the Tigers on a minor league deal and then made the team.

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber looks towards first during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Tigers center fielder JaCoby Jones makes a catch during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)