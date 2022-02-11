CA Supreme Court won't hear Manson follower parole challenge

The slayings came the day after other Manson followers, but not Van Houten, killed pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four others.

In 2020, the parole panel recommended that Van Houten be freed from prison, saying that she "does not pose an unreasonable risk to public safety" and had shown remorse for her crimes. Newsom, however reversed the decision, saying she did pose an "unreasonable danger" if released.

Since 2016, parole boards have recommended five times that Van Houten be freed from prison. Then-Gov. Jerry Brown and Newsom have blocked her parole four times. The fifth recommendation came last November and remains under procedural review.