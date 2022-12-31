BYU offensive lineman Veikoso dies in construction accident

Veikoso, 22, died Friday after a retaining wall he was helping repair during holiday break from school collapsed, his family confirmed. The Honolulu Fire Department reported that three others were injured when the 15-foot (4.5-meter) rock wall partially fell behind a home in Kailua, which is about 12 miles (19 kilometers) northeast of Honolulu.

"He was a gentle giant who loved his family. He was reliable and caring," Veikoso's cousin Joshua Kava said in a written statement to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.