Buttigieg to visit closed Interstate 40 bridge in Tennessee

A timetable for the I-40 bridge’s reopening has not been established, and officials have said the bridge could be closed for months. Engineers have finished the first step of the repair project, which involved installing steel plates on each side of the fractured beam and building a platform to hold heavy equipment necessary for the permanent repairs.

The second step, which includes of a detailed inspection of the bridge’s trusses and removing and replacing the damaged piece of the beam, is ongoing.

An Arkansas inspector was fired for missing the crack in the bridge’s 2019 and 2020 inspections. Photos taken by a Mississippi River kayaker in 2016 appear to show the fracture, raising questions about how early it first appeared.

In a letter to Biden days after the bridge’s closure, Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty called for an “urgent, all-hands” approach to the shutdown. Hagerty said the shutdown is “affecting the lives and livelihoods of real people right now.”