Businessman gets 8 years in prison for theft of COVID funds

Trascacco is the latest person involved in the scheme to be sentenced. Last month, Lauren DiMassa, 38, the former state lawmaker's wife, was sentenced to six months in federal prison for her role. Former city employee, John Bernardo, 66, was sentenced to 13 months in prison.

Michael DiMassa, a Democrat, served as an aide to the city, with authority to approve reimbursement of COVID-19 expenditures.

He resigned from that job and the General Assembly after his 2021 arrest. He has pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy charges related to the total theft of more than $1.2 million in coronavirus relief funds from the city and agreed to pay more than $1.2 million in restitution. His sentencing is set for this month.