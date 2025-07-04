Busch hits 3 homers and Cubs set club record with 8 in 11-3 rout of Cardinals

Seiya Suzuki and Carson Kelly added solo shots as the NL Central leaders hit six homers in the first three innings off Miles Mikolas (4-6), a record for most home runs off a Cardinals pitcher in one game. The eight longballs allowed by St. Louis also broke a club mark.

Brendan Donovan led off the fourth with a home run against Colin Rea, ending a 31-inning scoreless streak for the Cardinals. St. Louis, which dropped its fourth straight, was shut out in its three previous losses.

That was the only hit Rea (6-3) allowed in 6 2/3 innings, matching his longest outing this season.

Mikolas (4-6) was tagged for eight runs and 10 hits over six innings in losing his fourth in a row.

Suzuki drilled his team-leading 24th homer and Crow-Armstrong followed with his first of the game in the first. Busch and Kelly hit consecutive drives in the second, giving Chicago nine sets of back-to-back homers this season and a 4-0 lead.

Crow-Armstrong launched his 23rd homer off Wrigley Field’s right-field video board in the third. After Swanson singled, Busch hit the board with a two-run shot that made it 7-0.

Cubs infielder Jon Berti pitched the ninth and allowed two runs.

Key moment

Busch pumped his hands to the crowd as he circled the bases after going deep in the seventh for his first career three-homer game.

Key stat

It was Crow-Armstrong's fourth multihomer game this season and the fifth of his career. The 23-year-old center fielder was elected this week to start the All-Star Game.

Up next

LHP Matthew Liberatore (6-6, 3.70 ERA) pitches Saturday for the Cardinals. LHP Drew Pomeranz (2-1, 0.00) starts a bullpen game for the Cubs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP