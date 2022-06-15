Bus driver says he didn't know his gummy snacks included THC

"I didn't know it was marijuana," Chen said through a Chinese interpreter, according to Hearst Connecticut Media. "I didn't know."

Moses ordered Chen held in lieu of $25,000 bond and set his next court date for Aug. 25.

Victor Chen, the manager of Go Go Sun Tour, the bus company, told Hearst that Jinhuan Chen had been driving for the Boston-based company for 10 years and has an exemplary record.

“He doesn’t drink, he doesn’t smoke, but he has a sweet tooth and likes candy,” Victor Chen said.

“This would never have happened a couple of years ago. but now there’s marijuana everywhere here,” he added.