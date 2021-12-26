Burrow’s 525 yards, 4 TDs power Bengals past Ravens 41-21

Baltimore dropped out of playoff position in the AFC and will hope to get some key players back from injuries and the COVID-19 list for its final two games, both at home, against the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Late in the rivalry game with the outcome decided, Burrow kept throwing the ball in a bid for the record, which he shattered on a 52-yard bomb to Mixon after the 2-minute warning. Mixon finished with 135 yards from scrimmage — six catches for 70 yards and 18 carries for 65 yards and a 1-yard, first-quarter touchdown on fourth-and-goal.

The Bengals are having their best season since 2015, when they last reached the playoffs and were eliminated by the Steelers in a wild-card game.

INJURIES

Ravens: CB Anthony Averett suffered a chest injury making a first-quarter tackle and did not return.

Bengals: DE Cam Sample suffered a left hamstring injury in the first quarter that ended his day.

UP NEXT

Ravens: Host the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.

Bengals: Host AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption Cincinnati Bengals' Tyler Boyd (83) does a flip in front of Baltimore Ravens' Daryl Worley following a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Caption Cincinnati Bengals' Tyler Boyd (83) does a flip in front of Baltimore Ravens' Daryl Worley following a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Caption Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Caption Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon (28) celebrates a touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Caption Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon (28) celebrates a touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Caption Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins (85) signals a first down following a catch during the fist half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Caption Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins (85) signals a first down following a catch during the fist half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to throw during the fist half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Caption Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to throw during the fist half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Caption Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins (85) makes a catch against Baltimore Ravens' Brandon Stephens (21) and Kevon Seymour during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Caption Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins (85) makes a catch against Baltimore Ravens' Brandon Stephens (21) and Kevon Seymour during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Caption Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Caption Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Caption Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Caption Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Caption Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon (28) dives in for a touchdown while being tackled by Baltimore Ravens' Tavon Young (25) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Caption Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon (28) dives in for a touchdown while being tackled by Baltimore Ravens' Tavon Young (25) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Caption Baltimore Ravens' Devonta Freeman (33) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals' Mike Hilton (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Caption Baltimore Ravens' Devonta Freeman (33) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals' Mike Hilton (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster