Burrow tops Mahomes again, rallies Bengals past Chiefs 27-24

The subsequent Chiefs drive was snuffed out when Joseph Ossai sacked Mahomes, and Harrison Butker missed a 55-yard field-goal attempt wide right.

Burrow converted two third downs on passes to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to allow the Bengals to run out the clock.

Mahomes was 16 for 27 for 223 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score.

Cincinnati led for the entire the first half and took a 14-10 lead into the locker room. Kansas City then scored two third-quarter touchdowns — an 8-yard-run by Isiah Pacheco and a 3-yard scramble by Mahomes — while the Bengals had to settle for a pair of field goals. That gave the Chiefs a 24-20 lead that held until the turnover and Cincinnati TD.

Burrow finished 25 for 31 for 286 yards. Chase, in his return after missing four games with a hip injury, had seven receptions for 97 yards.

INJURIES

Bengals TE Hayden Hurst suffered a right calf injury in the first half and was ruled out.

UP NEXT

Chiefs: At Denver next Sunday.

Bengals: Host Cleveland next Sunday.

Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

