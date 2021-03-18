Burns confirmed as CIA director as US faces diverse threats

The approval, by voice vote, came soon after Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, lifted a hold he had placed on the nomination.

Burns is a former ambassador to Russia and Jordan who served at the State Department for more than 30 years under both Democratic and Republican presidents. He pledged at his confirmation hearing last month that he would deliver "unvarnished" intelligence to the White House. At that hearing, he described China as posing the "biggest geopolitical test" to the United States and said that Russia, though a declining world power in some ways, remained a disruptive and potent threat.