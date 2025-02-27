Burning Man art plane gets a new life as a Las Vegas party venue

A hulking section of a decommissioned jumbo jet that was transformed into a party venue at the 2017 Burning Man Festival is getting a new life off the Las Vegas Strip.

The cockpit and section of the fuselage of the Boeing 747 were towed Wednesday from a spot at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on the northern part of the city to a nearby entertainment district known as AREA15. The district bills itself as a site for immersive art installations, including Meow Wolf.