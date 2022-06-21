Burnes, Brewers blank Cards 2-0, move alone atop NL Central

The Cardinals finished with three hits.

Brendan Donovan beat out an infield single to start the ninth but was thrown out attempting to reach second on a pitch that got away. Hader then retired Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado to end the game.

Burnes needed to be on top of his game to outduel St. Louis' Miles Mikolas, who had come one strike away from a no-hitter last Tuesday before allowing a double to Cal Mitchell with two outs in the ninth inning of a 9-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The game was scoreless through 4 ½ innings with each team having only one hit before the Brewers broke through in the bottom of the fifth.

After Keston Hiura singled with one out, Taylor hit a 2-2 sinker from Mikolas over the center-field wall. Taylor's seventh homer of the season traveled an estimated 416 feet.

Mikolas (5-5) lasted 6 1/3 innings and allowed just those two runs plus four hits. He struck out three and walked two.

But he didn't get any run support.

The Cardinals’ best chance came in the second inning when they had runners on first and second before Burnes ended the threat by striking out Harrison Bader. Andrew Knizner drew a leadoff walk in the sixth but was stranded at second.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: OF Tyler O'Neill went on the injured list after straining his left hamstring while running the bases on a ninth-inning double Sunday in a 6-4 loss at Boston. "Something kind of grabbed on me a little bit rounding first base," O'Neill said. The Cardinals recalled OF Lars Nootbaar from Triple-A Memphis. … General manager Michael Girsch indicated that Jordan Hicks will be preparing for a relief role during the right-hander's rehabilitation assignment. Hicks entered the season with 112 career appearances – all in relief – but has started in seven of his nine outings this season and is 1-4 with a 5.02 ERA.

Brewers: LHP Aaron Ashby went on the injured list retroactive to Friday with left forearm inflammation. Ashby had been scheduled to start Tuesday’s game. Ashby said before Monday’s game that he was struggling to throw his slider during his bullpen session Sunday. … RHP Brandon Woodruff is scheduled to make a rehabilitation appearance Thursday for the Brewers’ Single-A affiliate in Appleton, Wisconsin. Woodruff went on the injured list three weeks ago with an ankle injury but has since been dealing with Raynaud’s syndrome, which causes decreased blood flow to the fingers.

UP NEXT

This four-game series continues Tuesday as RHP Jack Flaherty (0-0, 6.00 ERA) starts for the Cardinals. The Brewers haven’t announced a starting pitcher for Tuesday’s game since putting Ashby on the injured list.

Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, June 20, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor celebrates with Keston Hiura after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, June 20, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

St. Louis Cardinals' Juan Yepez hits a double during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, June 20, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Loius Cardinals Monday, June 20, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kenny Yoo)

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, June 20, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, June 20, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)