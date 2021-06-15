Buoyed by allied summits, Biden ready to take on Putin

Biden’s European tour has aimed to restore U.S. partnerships that were damaged under former President Donald Trump, who openly invited what American intelligence services said was Russian interference in U.S. political campaigns, and who sought out Putin and other autocrats he saw as strong.

In line with the chilly-so-far Biden-Putin relationship — Putin's government responded with indignation earlier this year after Biden said he considered the Russian a “killer” — the two men plan neither lunch nor dinner together, and no joint press conference after, in what's expected to be their four to five hours together.

That's in contrast to this week's G-7 session hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, where the allies and their spouses held a beach barbecue and round after round of “family photos.”

According to a senior administration official granted anonymity to disclose internal discussions, Biden is hoping to find small areas of agreement with the Russian president, including potentially returning ambassadors to Washington and Moscow.

That and other diplomatic issues, including the tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats and closure of consulates, will be high on the agenda for both sides.

The U.S. ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, a rare holdover from the Trump administration, and Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador to Washington, will both be in Geneva for the summit.

The two men departed their posts earlier this year as part of what both Russia and the United States describe as an all-time low in the two countries' relationship.

In addition, Russia has complained for years about its eviction and loss of consulates in San Francisco and Seattle and other facilities in Maryland and New York. The U.S., meanwhile, has been forced to close its consulate in St. Petersburg and is now facing the loss of Russian citizens employed by its embassy in Moscow, which will significantly reduce the consular services it is able to provide.

Biden also is looking to make progress on a new arms control agreement between the two nations, which agreed to a five-year extension of the remaining current pact in January.

Putin foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov sought to moderate expectations for the summit, but he strongly emphasized its importance given the current tensions.

“It’s the first such meeting that takes place at a time when the bilateral relations are extremely bad,” he said. “Both parties realize it’s time to start dealing with the issues that have piled up.”

Biden plans to raise issues ranging from cyberattacks to Putin’s treatment of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was poisoned and later jailed in what was seen as political retribution for exposing alleged Kremlin corruption and leading an anti-Putin protest movement.

In Geneva, a couple dozen Navalny supporters turned out in a sun-drenched square on Tuesday, and murals of a smiling Navalny holding his fingers in a heart shape, with the words “Hero of our time” in French, have popped up around the Swiss city in recent days. Those reference a similar mural in St. Petersburg, Russia, that authorities quickly covered over.

Syria, where Russia is threatening to close the last humanitarian crossing into that country, also is on the leaders' agenda.

Biden this week called Putin a “worthy adversary” and has said he is hoping to find areas of cooperation with the Russian president. But he also warned that if Russia continues cyberattacks and other aggressive acts toward the U.S. “we will respond in kind.”

Biden goes into Wednesday's talks bolstered not only by the supportive words of European allies but by the tangible news of a major breakthrough in a 17-year trade dispute centered on rival subsidies for aircraft manufacturers.

At almost every stop this week, the president repeated his message that “America is back,” in hopes of convincing both allies and rivals that the U.S. is engaged and strong internationally after Trump’s isolationist presidency and the political upheaval that peaked last January in violence at the U.S. Capitol.

Political sniping continued. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy accused the Democratic president of deferring to Putin on his trip abroad and making America weaker.

“I don’t care about charming Europe and thinking you’re one of them,” McCarthy said, a day after Biden referred to Republicans as “fractured.”

The EU and U.S. agreed Tuesday to set up what their statement called a “high-level dialogue” on Russia to counter what they said was Moscow’s drift into deeper authoritarianism and anti-Western sentiment.

At the same time, the 27-nation EU is divided in its approach to Moscow. Russia is the EU’s biggest natural gas supplier, and plays a key role in international conflicts and key issues, including the Iran nuclear deal and conflicts in Syria and Libya.

But the hope is that Biden’s meeting with Putin might pay dividends, and no one in Brussels wanted to undermine the show of international unity that has been on display at the G-7 and NATO summits, according to EU officials.

Ellen Knickmeyer reported from Oklahoma City. Associated Press writers Matthew Lee and Jamey Keaten in Geneva, Lorne Cook in Brussels and Paul Wiseman in Washington contributed .

President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Brussels Airport in Brussels, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Biden is en route to Geneva. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

FILE - In this photo Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to NBC News journalist Keir Simmons, back to a camera, in an interview aired on Monday, June 14, 2021, two days before the Russian leader is to meet U.S. President Joe Biden in Geneva. (Maxim Blinov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Maxim Blinov Credit: Maxim Blinov

President Joe Biden, center, walks with European Council President Charles Michel, right, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the United States-European Union Summit at the European Council in Brussels, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Protesters hold a sign during a peaceful rally to speak up against political repressions, human rights violations and antidemocratic rule in Russia, during a demonstration in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Geneva is hosting a meeting between U.S. President Biden and Russian President Putin on June 16. A couple dozen supporters of Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader, staged a rally Tuesday on a sun-drenched Geneva square.(Magali Girardin/Keystone via AP) Credit: Magali Girardin Credit: Magali Girardin

An armored vehicle and a truck block roadway access to the Inter Continental hotel before the arrival of United States President Joe Biden, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Geneva, Switzerland. The meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled in Geneva for Wednesday, June 16. (Cyril Zingaro/Keystone via AP) Credit: Cyril Zingaro Credit: Cyril Zingaro

President Joe Biden steps off Air Force One at Geneva Airport in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Biden is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Swiss Federal president Guy Parmelin, right, welcomes US president Joe Biden, left, in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, June 15, 2021 one day before the US - Russia summit. The meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled in Geneva for Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Alessandro della Valle/Keystone via AP, Pool) Credit: Alessandro della Valle Credit: Alessandro della Valle

U.S. President Joe Biden sits in a limousine as he arrives in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, June 15, 2021 one day before the US - Russia summit. The meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled in Geneva for Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Denis Balibouse/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Denis Balibouse Credit: Denis Balibouse

Air Force One with US President Joe Biden touches the ground at the airport in Geneva, Switzerland Tuesday, June 15, 2021. US President Joe Biden and Russia President Vladimir Putin will meet for talks in Geneva on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

U.S. President Joe Biden arrives in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, June 15, 2021 one day before the US - Russia summit. The meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled in Geneva for Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Denis Balibouse/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Denis Balibouse Credit: Denis Balibouse

US President Joe Biden passes by in his car on the way to the Intercontinental Hotel in Geneva, Switzerland in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Swiss Federal president Guy Parmelin, right, welcomes US president Joe Biden, second left, in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, June 15, 2021 one day before the US - Russia summit. The meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled in Geneva for Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP, Pool) Credit: Martial Trezzini Credit: Martial Trezzini