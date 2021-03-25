Bungled hearing delays GOP voting restriction bill in Texas

The gaffe brought renewed attention to the legislation in Texas, which was the largest state to back Trump in the last election and which already has some of the country's toughest voting restrictions. Among those who showed up to testify was Beto O'Rourke, the former Texas congressman and Democratic presidential candidate, who drove all the way from the border city of El Paso to be there.

Cain, a lawyer, called a recess after the vice chairwoman of the committee, Democratic state Rep. Jessica Gonzalez, tried to allow another Democrat who is not on the committee to ask questions about the bill. That Democrat was state Rep. Nicole Collier, the chairwoman of the Texas Legislative Black Caucus.

Cain objected to a non-committee member being recognized for questions and called a recess. Less than an hour later, he returned to say he had made a procedural mistake and adjourned the hearing.

“Any delay is good," said Emily Eby, an attorney with the Texas Civil Rights Project who had traveled from Houston for the hearing. But, she said, “I sort of get the feeling that maybe they're trying to drain us dry."

