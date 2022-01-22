Bulls coach Donovan rips Bucks' Allen after flagrant foul

The play was originally ruled a common shooting foul, but it was upgraded to a flagrant 2 after a replay review. The flagrant 2 resulted in an automatic ejection.

“For it to even be extended to a flagrant 2 and be thrown out of the game, clearly the officials must have felt like there was some intent there,” Donovan said.

Bucks coaches and players spoke out in defense of Allen after the game.

“I think Grayson (did) nothing malicious, went to block the shot,” Budenholzer said. “I think it’s a close call, and they went with flagrant 2. I’m not going to disagree. It’s right on the border and that’s the direction they went.”

Allen served a one-game suspension during the 2016-17 season while at Duke after tripping an opposing player for the third time in a calendar year. He was ejected from an NBA Summer League game in 2019 after committing two flagrant fouls.

The Bucks acquired Allen from the Memphis Grizzlies in the offseason. He spent two seasons at Memphis after playing his rookie season with the Utah Jazz.

“I thought it was a hard foul, for sure, but I thought it was a good, hard foul,” Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton said. “He went for the ball. The referee said there was a little bit extra afterward, so that’s what it is. I don’t think Grayson’s a dirty player. He’s been great with us all season long — competing, defending and never really crossing the line. I think we’re all disappointed to see him get ejected for that foul.”

