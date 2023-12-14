Bull on tracks disrupts trains between Newark and New York

Police officers eventually cornered the animal in a fenced lot about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) away from the station, according to a statement from Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. The bull will be sent to a local animal sanctuary, Fragé said.

No injuries were reported, the director said.

Exactly how the bull came to be loose, who owns it and other details about the bovine's walk around Newark weren't immediately clear.

It wasn't the first time a bull has been loose in Newark.

In 2006, it took authorities 10 hours to capture a bull roaming around the city, according to NBC News. Two years before that a steer escaped a slaughterhouse and wandered around Newark before it was captured and sent to a sanctuary, NBC reported.